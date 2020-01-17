BidaskClub Downgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 1,549,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

