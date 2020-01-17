BidaskClub Lowers Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Carolina Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ:CARO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.62. 99,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,486. The company has a market capitalization of $954.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $72,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,282.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,287,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,178 shares of company stock worth $709,069. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Carolina Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,288,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Carolina Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 151,388 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

