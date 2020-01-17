BidaskClub Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $519.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.