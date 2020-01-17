Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,382,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the previous session’s volume of 277,085 shares.The stock last traded at $4.06 and had previously closed at $3.10.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 0.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.