Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,382,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the previous session’s volume of 277,085 shares.The stock last traded at $4.06 and had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

