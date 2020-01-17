Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Buys 544 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up approximately 0.8% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.11. The company had a trading volume of 294,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,376. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

