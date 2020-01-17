Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 127,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 278,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.