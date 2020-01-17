Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 0.2% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.26. 11,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,724. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

