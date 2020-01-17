Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Lowered by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 1.5% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $391.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.24.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $560.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total transaction of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

