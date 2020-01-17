Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.36. Biocept shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 11,780,000 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 552.54% and a negative return on equity of 268.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

