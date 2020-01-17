BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $199,356.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.26 or 0.06034597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035383 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001160 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

