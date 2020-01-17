BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $4,968.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00739067 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003855 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001616 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 229,512,295 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.