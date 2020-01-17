BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.24

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as low as $13.85. BK OF SANTA CLA/SH shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BK OF SANTA CLA/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts.

