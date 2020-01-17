BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,543,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after buying an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after buying an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.80.

NYSE:BLK traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $535.00. 778,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,453. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $401.80 and a one year high of $536.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $502.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

