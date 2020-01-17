BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $580.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $565.00 to $580.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLK. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $534.80.

BLK opened at $535.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $401.80 and a 1-year high of $536.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

