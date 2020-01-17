Block Array Price Reaches $0.0004 (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 189.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. Block Array has a market capitalization of $28,718.00 and $729.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block Array token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded 120.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.74 or 0.05979870 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027505 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035409 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00127436 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

