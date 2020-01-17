Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Market Cap Achieves $1.07 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $184.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.81 or 0.03553923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00198027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00129742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,609,585 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

