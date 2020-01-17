BlockStamp (BST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $166,833.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00018299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $41.88 million and approximately $166,833.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00039647 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000578 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp's total supply is 33,727,342 coins and its circulating supply is 26,184,376 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp's official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

