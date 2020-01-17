Blocktix (TIX) Reaches Market Cap of $233,555.00

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $233,555.00 and $841.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocktix alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.70 or 0.03405708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00197442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00127618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.