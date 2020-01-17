BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0011 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $2,701.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.81 or 0.03553923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00198027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00129742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

