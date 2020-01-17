B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BME has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 426.71 ($5.61).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 380.80 ($5.01) on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 308.70 ($4.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 397.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 371.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

