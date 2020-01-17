BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst (LON:BCI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.67), approximately 15,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.50 ($4.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $361.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 342.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.