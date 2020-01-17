Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 720 at Goldman Sachs Group

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bodycote to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bodycote to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.17) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 839.62 ($11.04).

BOY opened at GBX 920.50 ($12.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 922.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 787.79.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

