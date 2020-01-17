Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.97.

BA traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.10. The stock had a trading volume of 168,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,366. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.99. The firm has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a one year low of $319.55 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

