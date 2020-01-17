Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.10 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBD.B. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

Shares of BBD.B traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,175,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -227.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.88. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$1.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.03.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

