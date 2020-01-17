Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,173,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Booking by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $10.41 on Thursday, hitting $2,054.75. The company had a trading volume of 546,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,006.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,959.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,115.13.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

