Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for approximately 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.48% of Boot Barn worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 130.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 452,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,460.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after buying an additional 425,100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,743,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BOOT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.82. 28,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.