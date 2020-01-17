BOScoin (BOS) Market Cap Reaches $4.67 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,204,421,025 coins and its circulating supply is 865,232,655 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

