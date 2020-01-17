BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOMN. TheStreet upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:BOMN traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 31,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. BOSTON OMAHA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 23.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 458.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 95.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 80.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

