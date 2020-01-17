Boston Properties, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.41 Per Share (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $9.41 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BXP. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,537. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $119.24 and a 52 week high of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Insiders have sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 22.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 22.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

