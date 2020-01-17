Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1,787.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380,055 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $65,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $47,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 617,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

