BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $613.41

BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $613.41 and traded as low as $606.00. BOSWELL J G CO/SH shares last traded at $607.00, with a volume of 696 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.16.

BOSWELL J G CO/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell Company engages in the production of cotton, tomatoes, wheat, seed alfalfa, and safflower. The company was founded in 1921 and is based in Pasadena, California.

