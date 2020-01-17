Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 1,794 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,320 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 588,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Aegis downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.