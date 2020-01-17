Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Gentex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. 66,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,191. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

