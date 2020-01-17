Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 153,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 295,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Several research firms have commented on FITB. UBS Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

