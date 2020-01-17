Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 112.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 68,714 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 31.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

SNX stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.75. 25,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $33,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,705.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $117,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,780 shares of company stock worth $2,723,905. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

