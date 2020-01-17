Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 61,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

