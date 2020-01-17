Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises about 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170,713 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,573,000 after buying an additional 1,700,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,558,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,002,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 109,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 1-year low of $79.77 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at $80,810,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.