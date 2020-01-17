Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 147.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Arconic by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. 111,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

