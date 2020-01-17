Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,770 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth about $725,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AES by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in AES by 51.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 211,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 3,190,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

