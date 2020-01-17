Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,435. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RS shares. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.90.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

