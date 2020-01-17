Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,049 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises about 1.5% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,590,000 after purchasing an additional 178,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,908,000 after purchasing an additional 398,891 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 438,264 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

NYSE RS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.42. 25,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,435. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 in the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.