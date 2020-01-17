Brave Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. United Bank boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 651,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Allstate by 11.9% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 38,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,240. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

