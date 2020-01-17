Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $41.02. 47,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

