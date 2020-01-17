Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,700 Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 178.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of J.Jill worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in J.Jill by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in J.Jill by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

JILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.89.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.33. 21,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.11. J.Jill Inc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts forecast that J.Jill Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

