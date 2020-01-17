Brave Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Amplify Energy worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,617. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMPY traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 198,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Amplify Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

