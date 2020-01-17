Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,260,000 after buying an additional 12,705,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. 5,494,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,868,545. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

