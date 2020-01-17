Bread (BRD) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Kucoin and IDEX. Bread has a total market capitalization of $21.24 million and $987,840.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.03604893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00204694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Cobinhood, OKEx, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

