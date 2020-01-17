Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

BEDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.80 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of BEDU opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.28. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth $1,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,230.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 123,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

