Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Cut by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,324,000 after buying an additional 134,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 945.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,094 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,091.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,116,000 after purchasing an additional 946,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,453.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

