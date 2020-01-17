Brokerages Anticipate Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Cactus posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.80 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on WHD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cactus by 20.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cactus by 24.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cactus by 998.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cactus by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,818. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.22%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

